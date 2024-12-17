Holiday Shopping And DIY Decorating Ideas From The Oklahoma City Museum of Art

The Oklahoma City Museum of Art is offering creative holiday decorating ideas, unique gifts with a 30% off sale, and a festive event on Saturday featuring free photos with Santa, storytime, treats, and more.

By: News 9

With Christmas just around the corner, Richard Bruner from the Oklahoma City Museum of Art Store shared last-minute gift ideas and creative decorating tips during a segment on local holiday traditions.

Get Creative With Wreaths

Bruner suggested using a traditional wreath as a stylish centerpiece for a coffee table and as a "frame" for various decorative items.

"What we're doing is we're taking it off the door, and we're taking it to the table. This becomes the frame for your art," Bruner said.

He said to add decorative items, like nutcrackers or trees, to the wreath to create a fuller look and customize it to fit your holiday style.

Use Museum Gel

Bruner gave a tip about using Museum Gel to keep decor and other items secure without damaging surfaces.

"If you have cats or kids, or dogs, you need to know about this," Bruner said.

He said Museum Gel can be found at most hardware stores and is easy to use and remove.

Shop for Holiday Décor and Gifts at the Museum Store

Bruner said the Museum Store offers a variety of unique holiday items, including ornaments with lights and shiny decorative pieces.

"This is all available at the store, and starting tomorrow, all of our holiday is 30% off," Bruner said.

Holiday Event at the Museum

The museum is also hosting a festive event on Saturday, where families can enjoy free photos with Santa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along with story time in the galleries.

Afterward, guests can visit the museum store for holiday gifts, enjoy hot cocoa, and treat themselves to $2 cookies from Ganache, a local patisserie.

Signature holiday cocktails will also be available, making the museum the perfect spot for last-minute shopping and holiday fun.