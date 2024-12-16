Francis Tuttle Winter Market Showcases International Treats Crafted By Students

Francis Tuttle’s Winter Market features international baked goods crafted by culinary students, offering a festive and flavorful way to celebrate the season.

By: News 9

The holiday spirit is in full swing at Francis Tuttle Technology Center, where the annual Winter Market is offering a unique selection of international baked goods made by baking and pastry students.

“This year, we did an international market,” said Chef Ginger, an instructor at Francis Tuttle. “Everything we made is from a different country because we wanted to represent some different cultures with everything that we made.”

Chef Ginger Lugo joined one of her students on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to showcase their creations, which include an array of sweet and savory treats.

Among the highlights was a carefully crafted baklava made by student Paisley Wilson.

Despite the intricate process, Paisley said the challenge was worth it. “It did take a few tries, but once I got the hang of it, it was just easy,” she said.

For those planning to bake holiday goodies, Chef Ginger shared her top advice: “The biggest thing is having fun. If you’re not having fun, it’s probably not gonna turn out because it’s like the food knows.”

She added that baking with family or friends can make the experience more enjoyable and rewarding.

If holiday baking isn’t in the cards this year, there’s still time to enjoy the treats from Francis Tuttle’s Winter Market.

The event runs through Wednesday, with items available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rockwell Campus in the Culinary Arts Department.