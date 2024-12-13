'Single Handedly Changed Our Family Forever:' Emotions Ran High At Underwood Clemency Hearing

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board unanimously denied clemency for death row inmate Kevin Underwood, who was convicted of the 2006 murder, rape, and dismemberment of 10-year-old Jamie Bolin, and is scheduled for execution on Dec. 19.

The Pardon and Parole Board voted unanimously Friday to deny clemency for death row inmate Kevin Underwood. Emotions were high for both family members of the victim, and Underwood.

Kevin Underwood's attorneys asked for mercy detailing mental illness and undiagnosed autism but the Attorney General's office calls Underwood a “calculated and remorseless murderer” that deserves no mercy.

“Today, Kevin Ray Underwood, a calculated and remorseless murderer, has given this board no reason to depart from this jury's just verdict,” said Aspen Layman, with the AG’s office.

Underwood was sentenced to death in 2008 for the 2006 murder, rape, and dismemberment of 10-year-old Purcell girl, Jamie Bolin.

Dozens of Jamie’s family members attended Friday’s hearing, all wearing matching green shirts, which was Jamie’s favorite color. Jamie’s sister, Lori Pate, spoke to Underwood directly during her testimony.

“You not only took her life but you ruined ours as well. You, Kevin Underwood, single-handedly changed our lives forever,” said Pate. “You took my childhood and turned it upside down. I have never been able to live my life the same, I look for the monster in everyone. I live in fear that my own children could run into a monster like you.”

Jamie’s dad joined via video conference but was too emotional to speak.

“Kevin did something horrible, but this horrible event was an isolated incident,” said Underwood’s attorney, Brendan Van Winkle. “Given the proper care, I have no doubt that Kevin could have greatly contributed to society.”

“I want to make quite a few things clear. There is no one on this planet who hates Kevin Underwood more than Kevin Underwood does,” Van Winkle said.

The Attorney General’s office called the murder heinous, shocking, and cruel.

“While we, as an enlightened society, can give grace to those struggling with mental illness, we can still expect them to refrain from planning the murder, rape, torture, and cannibalism of 10-year-old little girls,” said Layman.

Part of the Attorney General’s office’s presentation included Underwood’s confession tape to FBI agents after his arrest. In the disturbing footage, Underwood detailed how he killed and raped Jamie Bolin, along with his plans to torture and cannibalize her.

“I had pretty much planned all along to probably get a kid because they would be easier to grab, easier to get rid of afterward, smaller, put up less of a fight,” said Underwood in the confession tape.

Kevin Underwood appeared via video conference from the state penitentiary, where he apologized to both his family and Jamie’s family.

“I recognize that although I do not want to die, I recognize that I deserve to die for what I did,” said Underwood.

Underwood’s mom was also in attendance, making one final plea for mercy for her son.

“I can't imagine the heartache the family of that precious girl is living with every single day, and I know the pain of possibly losing my son doesn't come close to that,” said Connie Underwood.

The board members unanimously denied clemency, and Underwood is scheduled to be executed at the State Penitentiary on Dec. 19 at 10 a.m.