News 9 Team Shares Their Favorite Christmas Activities In The Metro

By: News 9

With the holiday season in full swing, some News 9 team members are sharing their favorite Christmas events and things to do in the metro area.

Lacie Lowry: Myriad Gardens Ice Skating Rink

"I love going to ice skate at myriad gardens. I'm terrible at it, but it's so much fun skating and seeing the downtown skyline."

Bobbie Miller: Seeing the Nutcracker

"Margo, Mom, and I always go see the Nutcracker, and we even go to different cities and see it sometimes, and we always buy Margo one Nutcracker."

Justin Rudicel: Yukon Christmas Lights

"Seeing all the Christmas lights in Yukon.

Lacey Swope: Santa at Cabela's

"One of my favorite things to do around the holidays. Around Christmas time in the Metro is take my kids to see Santa Claus at Cabela's. They set up the entire Christmas workshop there. You get to write a letter to Santa. You get to meet Santa and take pictures. We do it every year. It's a big tradition around my house."

Colby Thelen: Driving Down Automobile Alley

"My kids and my wife and I like to just drive around playing Christmas music, down Automobile Alley and through all these neighborhoods that are so well lit and just beautiful Christmas lights. So it's simple, but it's something we enjoy doing every year."

Lisa Monahan: Yukon Christmas Lights

"We do all things Christmas. In my family, the Yukon Christmas lights have been going to since I was a kiddo. Love them. We do that every year, but the big event is the one happening at my house on Saturday. I'm completely unprepared for it."

Jed Castles: Edmond Fire Department Christmas Village

"There's one in Edmond. It's at the fire department at Covell, right there off I-35 they have a Christmas Town. They put up, and they've got hot chocolate. They've got peppermints. Santa's there. He gives up presents to the kids, very magical scenes. They've got a little kids town at their fire department."

Karl Torp: Seeing Christmas Lights

"We always go look at the Christmas lights and always hit up Nichols Hills, because I think those those homes, they do an amazing job there, and it's a lot of fun to see."