Suspect In Custody After Logan County Shooting

By: News 9

One person is injured and another is in custody following a shooting near Waterloo and Bryant, according to the Logan County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say this started as an altercation between two roommates.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called to join the investigation.

