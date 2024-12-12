Suspect In Custody After Logan County Shooting

Thursday, December 12th 2024, 3:05 pm
One person is injured and another is in custody following a shooting near Waterloo and Bryant, according to the Logan County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities say this started as an altercation between two roommates.
The victim has non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called to join the investigation.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
December 12th, 2024
December 4th, 2024
August 24th, 2024
August 24th, 2024
December 13th, 2024
December 13th, 2024
December 13th, 2024