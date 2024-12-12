Suspect In Custody After Logan County Shooting

One person is injured and another is in custody following a shooting near Waterloo and Bryant, according to the Logan County Sheriff's Office.

Thursday, December 12th 2024, 3:05 pm

By: News 9


LOGAN COUNTY -

Authorities say this started as an altercation between two roommates.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called to join the investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.


 
