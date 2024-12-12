Oklahoma City Thunder To Face Houston Rockets In NBA Cup Semifinal

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Houston Rockets in the NBA Cup semifinals on Saturday.

By: News On 6, News 9

The NBA Cup Semifinals are set, with the Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the Houston Rockets in Las Vegas on Saturday.

This will be the third meeting between them this season, with each team having won a game.

The Rockets overcame the Golden State Warriors in a 91-90 win Wednesday night.

The winner of the Thunder-Rockets game will face the winner of the Eastern Conference NBA Cup semifinals between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Thunder are currently the top team in the Western Conference and are tied with the Boston Celtics for the second-best record in the league. Both teams are behind the 21-4 Cleveland Cavaliers.

"That's where you see who's really who and who you really are," Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said. "When you play the top of the top … That's where I want to be at the end of the day."

Tipoff at the T-Mobile Arena is at 7:30 p.m.