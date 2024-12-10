Eskimo Joe's Founder Unveils Holiday Season-Themed Shirts To Support Stillwater Teachers

Eskimo Joe's founder and CEO Stan Clark introduced new holiday-themed shirts on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to support education in Stillwater.

By: News 9

Known for their cheese fries and iconic merchandise, Eskimo Joe's is an Oklahoma icon.

Joining the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, Eskimo Joe's Founder and CEO Stan Clark shared new shirts the restaurant and store will be selling to support teachers in Stillwater.

"We call it 'Sharing the Big Grin for the Greater Good,' and we've been able to contribute a bunch to the Humane Society in Stillwater," Clark said. "This one is about teachers, so we honor teachers every year with this design."

Clark said their efforts to support education have accumulated hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years.

"There are two Eskimo Joe's future teacher scholarships at Oklahoma State University," Clark said. "We've given the same amount to the Stillwater Public Education Foundation, so we're about at a quarter-million dollars from those shirts over the last 15 years or so."

Clark said the shirts are available online, but he is thankful for years of support from fellow Oklahomans.

"It's very uniquely Oklahoma," Clark said. "Obviously, we're the only place you can get the Eskimo Joe's items and thankfully, Oklahoma has been very, very supportive for 50 years now."