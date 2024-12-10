The Porch Explores Guthrie's Victorian Walk

Guthrie will host its annual Victorian Walk for the holiday season beginning this Saturday. The annual event features festive activities, Victorian-era outfits and activities and local food options.

By: News 9

-

The City of Guthrie is welcoming back its annual Christmas tradition, the Victorian Walk.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverage Porch traveled to Guthrie to take a preview of the upcoming event before it opens this weekend.

Rod Richardson, one of many people taking part in the festivities, said gusts can expect others to immerse themselves in Victorian-style outfits and activities.

"You're going to have people dressed up in the Victorian era," Richardson said. "You don't have to dress up, but it is very fun to see people back in this era."

Richardson also said in addition to a look back at the past, a more modern setting will also be available at the Guthrie Market on East Oklahoma Avenue.

"There's so much for everyone to enjoy while they're here, the food here is amazing, we have some of the best bakeries in Oklahoma," Richardson said. "So if you want good food, if you want a good time, if you want a big Christmas celebration, Guthrie is where you need to be this Saturday.

Richardson said the festivities begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, click here.