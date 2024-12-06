3 In Custody After SW OKC ATM Theft

Three people were taken into custody in Warr Acres after police say an ATM was stolen in southwest Oklahoma City.

Friday, December 6th 2024, 3:27 pm

By: News 9


WARR ACRES, Okla. -

Three people were taken into custody in Warr Acres after police say an ATM was stolen in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police say multiple suspects stole an ATM from a convenience store near South Agnew Avenue and Southwest 22nd Street.

The ATM was found near Southwest 27th Street and South Walker Avenue, police confirm.

Police say that a vehicle was stopped in Warr Acres, and three people were taken into custody. Police confirmed that one person was armed.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 6th, 2024

December 4th, 2024

August 24th, 2024

August 24th, 2024

Top Headlines

December 7th, 2024

December 7th, 2024

December 7th, 2024

December 7th, 2024