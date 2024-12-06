3 In Custody After SW OKC ATM Theft

Three people were taken into custody in Warr Acres after police say an ATM was stolen in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police say multiple suspects stole an ATM from a convenience store near South Agnew Avenue and Southwest 22nd Street.

The ATM was found near Southwest 27th Street and South Walker Avenue, police confirm.

Police say that a vehicle was stopped in Warr Acres, and three people were taken into custody. Police confirmed that one person was armed.

