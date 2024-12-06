3 In Custody After SW OKC ATM Theft

Friday, December 6th 2024, 3:27 pm
Three people were taken into custody in Warr Acres after police say an ATM was stolen in southwest Oklahoma City.
Police say multiple suspects stole an ATM from a convenience store near South Agnew Avenue and Southwest 22nd Street.
The ATM was found near Southwest 27th Street and South Walker Avenue, police confirm.
Police say that a vehicle was stopped in Warr Acres, and three people were taken into custody. Police confirmed that one person was armed.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
