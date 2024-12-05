'Transparency For Our Customers:' Guthrie Begins Investigation Into Questionable Water Bills

Guthrie city officials are investigating potentially incorrect water bills for 150 residents after a metering system malfunction, with the city manually verifying usage to ensure charges are accurate.

-

Guthrie city administrators took action in the community on Wednesday after frustrated Guthrie residents reported unexpectedly expensive water bills. The city will determine whether it made mistakes when its technology malfunctioned.

When that metering system broke down — the city estimated water usage for six months. Many residents believe their numbers are wrong. So, the city used the old school pen and paper to find any mistakes. On the ground, Guthrie Public Works Director Tenny Maker and Guthrie line maintenance superintendent James Hoel took notes verifying how much water people use.

“Transparency for our customers,” Maker said.

Work Guthrie city manager Eddie Faulkner promised at Tuesday night’s city council meeting after part of the city’s water meter system failed over the summer.

“We’ve been working diligently around the clock,” Faulkner said.

The city waited six months for a replacement and estimated people’s water consumption. Tami and Chad Pierson believed they made some mistakes.

“It was eight hundred and forty dollars — that’s what our bill was,” Tami Pierson said.

The city decided to investigate all 150 affected customers’ bills.

“We’ll verify that our citizens are not being charged for water they didn’t use,” Faulkner said. “How we used to do it back in the old days.”

One by one, Maker and Hoel checked every meter at people's homes.

“To make sure things are correct and accurate,” Maker said.

Pierson said she was pleased with the city’s actions.

“I feel more comfortable about that,” Pierson said. “They’re taking initiative. they’re looking into it.”

Hoel lives in Guthrie, and he said he cares about his neighbors.

“I’ve lived in Guthrie my whole life and its home it’s family,” Hoel said. “Try to help everyone that we can and do what’s right.”

Gathering information to clarify a problem and remedy a solution.

“It always feels good when you’re a servant for a community,” Maker said.

Faulkner said the city also ordered an extra replacement part for its meter system to prepare for another malfunction. The city said it will revisit this issue at the next city council meeting.