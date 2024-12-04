Who Is Nate Bargatze? Comedy Star To Bring Laughs To Oklahoma On Upcoming Tour

Comedian Nate Bargatze will bring his "Big Dumb Eyes World Tour" to Tulsa and Oklahoma City in 2025. From late-night TV to sold-out arenas, discover how Nate Bargatze’s comedy has made him one of the most beloved comedians in the world today.

By: News On 6, News 9

Comedian Nate Bargatze announced his 2025 Big Dumb Eyes World Tour, featuring 66 dates, including stops in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

Dubbed “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up” by The Atlantic and named “One of the Funniest People” by CBS Mornings, Bargatze has become one of the most popular comedians in the world.

A recent Pollstar report lists him as the top-earning comedian globally and ranks him 12th in overall live tour ticket sales.

Who is Nate Bargatze?

Bargatze began his comedy career in 2002, performing in Chicago and later in New York City.

Over the years, he has made notable television appearances on shows like Conan and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

His comedy albums, including "Yelled at by a Clown" (2012) and "Full Time Magic" (2015), have also received critical acclaim.

His breakthrough came with the release of his Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid (2019), which showcased his distinctive blend of observational humor, dry delivery, and family-friendly content. The special quickly gained popularity, solidifying Bargatze as a household name among comedy enthusiasts.

In 2021, Bargatze followed up with The Greatest Average American, another Netflix special that earned critical acclaim and a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. This accolade marked a significant milestone in his career and introduced his work to an even wider audience. His material, often inspired by his Southern upbringing and everyday life, resonates with viewers looking for humor that avoids profanity or controversial topics.

Bargatze's recent career highlights include headlining prestigious venues, hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time in October 2023, and performing sold-out shows nationwide. His "Be Funny Tour," which included stops at major arenas, demonstrates his transition from intimate comedy clubs to large-scale arenas.

When Will Nate Bargatze be in Oklahoma?

The tour will showcase all-new material and will stop at Tulsa’s BOK Center on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. through www.bokcenter.com.

Bargatze will also perform at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. through www.paycomcenter.com.

Presale tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.

For more information and a full list of tour dates, visit www.natebargatze.com.