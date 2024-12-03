From Hippos To Hymns: Holiday Albums And Songs From Oklahoma Artists

From nostalgic classics to fresh takes on holiday favorites, these performers embody the festive spirit while showcasing the Sooner State’s diverse musical roots.

By: News 9

Oklahoma’s talented artists are spreading festive cheer through their Christmas music.

From timeless classics to new holiday favorites, these local musicians bring their unique flair to the season’s soundtrack.

Here's a look at some of the standout Christmas albums and songs from Oklahoma artists:

Blake Shelton: The Ada-born country star released the album Cheers, It's Christmas in 2012, featuring the "Oklahoma Christmas" track with fellow Oklahoman Reba McEntire.

Reba McEntire: Hailing from McAlester, Reba's My Kind of Christmas includes "Hard Candy Christmas."

Hanson: The Tulsa-based pop band released Finally It's Christmas, featuring the title track.

Leon Russell: The Lawton-born musician's Hymns of Christmas includes "Away in a Manger."

Vince Gill: Raised in Oklahoma City, his album Breath of Heaven features "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year."

Anita Bryant: The Barnsdall native's The Miracle of Christmas includes "Angels We Have Heard on High."

Toby Keith: From Moore, Toby's A Classic Christmas offers a collection of holiday standards.

Gwen Stefani: While not an Oklahoman by birth, Stefani's "Christmas Eve" on her Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, was inspired during a run in rural Oklahoma. The title track on her album features Oklahoman Blake Shelton and has become a modern holiday favorite to many.

Gayla Peevey: Born in Oklahoma City, Gayla is best known for her classic Christmas novelty hit, "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas". Released in 1953 when she was just 10 years old, the song remains a beloved holiday favorite and a quirky anthem of Christmas cheer.

Carrie Underwood: From Checotah, Carrie released her Christmas album My Gift in 2020, featuring powerful renditions of classics like "O Holy Night" and songs such as "Hallelujah" with John Legend. The album highlights her vocals and deep faith.

Kristin Chenoweth: The Broken Arrow native’s album Happiness is...Christmas! includes a mix of joyful classics and heartfelt renditions like "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "The Christmas Waltz," showcasing her Broadway-style flair and warmth.