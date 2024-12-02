'Arbuckle Is Great People:' Sources Explain As OU Set To Hire Offensive Coordinator

The University of Oklahoma is set to hire Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle as its new OC, with sources praising his potential and adaptability despite his lack of SEC experience. Here is News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins' take.

-

I confirmed through longtime sources that Pete Thamel’s breaking story is correct. The University of Oklahoma is finalizing a deal to name Washington State offensive coordinator, Ben Arbuckle as OU’s new coordinator.

Interestingly, the day OU OC Seth Littrell was fired, I asked a veteran source who is very connected - especially with Oklahoma, offensive coaches, and the SEC - who he’d go after if he was Brent Venables.

He told me, “Ben Arbuckle is the best guy out there right now. He’s young, bright, and an up-and-comer. Can adapt to talent. But you asked, and he’s the best out there. He’d have to rebuild the O-Line and needs Jackson Arnold to stay. Maybe his QB at Mateer is a good enough thrower.”

Another source who is actively involved with coordinators and talent, said, that Arbuckle is 'great people,' he's from Texas and is an Air Raid guy who wants to run the ball. He was Cam Ward’s coach at Wazzu and hit him those ridiculous numbers.”

I’ve learned from sources close to the situation that Venables “talked with Georgia Tech OC Buster Faulkner. But they wouldn’t meet some of his demands including wanting his guys on staff in certain roles. In my opinion, if they wanted Buster, he was worth offering the ranch to get.”

These sources agree with me in that it’s expected that WSU QB Mateer will come to Norman with Arbuckle. But an SEC source told me, “Jackson Arnold should stay at least through spring. And I believe he’s a better player than Mateer.”

A side note: predictably, many who think they know more than they really do, are saying the opposite. Basically, Arnold wasn’t all that good this year and Mateer should be handed the reigns. I adamantly disagree. How many times do we need to say Patrick Mahomes would struggle if put into the can’t-win position Arnold was in this season? Absolutely no picket or time to throw. A coordinator who didn't help and was fired. And a receiver room with the Top 6 guys out injured. The leftovers couldn’t get open very often and were basically not good enough to play on the teams in OU’s schedule.

I get the sense he won’t retain either of OU’s current co-coordinators, although I believe a Johns-Arnold relationship would blossom into something special enabling the QB to shine in Arbuckle’s system.

My retort was that if Arnold stayed to compete, he’d be unable to transfer to a winning program and take over at QB in the summer. So he’d be risking a ton on Arbuckle naming him over the QB he would have brought with him.

I am convinced that if surrounded by a great OC, Johns and talented skilled people, Arnold would produce in a big way in 2025.

But I’m afraid we’ll never know. And according to two sources, they’d be settling for a less talented QB who’d be jumping into much tougher competition in the SEC than at Wazzu.

I was hoping for Faulkner but when that didn’t pan out, OU is getting a second super-young coordinator with a ton of upside. He lacks SEC experience that’s invaluable. But a guy named Bobby Stoops brought into his new OU program an awkward, soccer-playing OC who he couldn’t stop at Florida, and it worked out swimmingly. And if Arbuckle is half as good as the late, great Mike Leach they will have done well for themselves.