Sooners Hire Washington State's Ben Arbuckle As Offensive Coordinator

Oklahoma football has hired Washington State's Ben Arbuckle as the Sooners' new offensive coordinator.

Monday, December 2nd 2024, 3:28 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


NORMAN, Okla. -

Oklahoma football has hired Washington State's Ben Arbuckle as the Sooners' new offensive coordinator.

Sources tell sports director Dean Blevins that Arbuckle is finalizing a three-year deal with Oklahoma. He's set to replace Seth Littrell, who was let go during OU's 2024 season.

Joe Jon Finley served as the co-OC for the rest of the season alongside Kevin Johns.

Arbuckle's Washington State offense finished in the top 10 in scoring this year.

Before Washington State, Arbuckle served as co-offensive coordinator and QB coach at Western Kentucky.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 2nd, 2024

December 2nd, 2024

December 1st, 2024

October 21st, 2024

Top Headlines

December 3rd, 2024

December 3rd, 2024

December 3rd, 2024

December 3rd, 2024