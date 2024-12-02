Sooners Hire Washington State's Ben Arbuckle As Offensive Coordinator

Oklahoma football has hired Washington State's Ben Arbuckle as the Sooners' new offensive coordinator.

By: News 9, News On 6

-

Oklahoma football has hired Washington State's Ben Arbuckle as the Sooners' new offensive coordinator.

Sources tell sports director Dean Blevins that Arbuckle is finalizing a three-year deal with Oklahoma. He's set to replace Seth Littrell, who was let go during OU's 2024 season.

Joe Jon Finley served as the co-OC for the rest of the season alongside Kevin Johns.

Arbuckle's Washington State offense finished in the top 10 in scoring this year.

Before Washington State, Arbuckle served as co-offensive coordinator and QB coach at Western Kentucky.