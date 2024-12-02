Motivation Monday: Managing Stress

Monday, December 2nd 2024, 9:40 am
Around 27% of adults say they are so stressed most days to the point where they cannot function. Stress can affect one's school, job, family, and themselves in ways that are too significant to ignore.
Erin Engelke, CEO of ReMerge, joined the News 9 team Monday morning to discuss steps you can take to manage stress and improve your well-being.
December 2nd, 2024
November 26th, 2024
October 31st, 2024
October 29th, 2024
December 3rd, 2024
December 3rd, 2024
December 3rd, 2024
December 3rd, 2024