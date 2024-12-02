Motivation Monday: Managing Stress

Many adults say they're so stressed most days that they're unable to function, so News 9 brought in Remerge CEO Erin Engelke to discuss steps you can take to lower your stress.

By: News 9

Around 27% of adults say they are so stressed most days to the point where they cannot function. Stress can affect one's school, job, family, and themselves in ways that are too significant to ignore.

Erin Engelke, CEO of ReMerge, joined the News 9 team Monday morning to discuss steps you can take to manage stress and improve your well-being.