OKC Mental Health Professional Offers Advice To Ease Holiday Stress And Grief

Sunbeam clinical director Mary Margaret McMiller offers some words of encouragement for those struggling with their mental well-being this holiday season. 

Friday, November 29th 2024, 10:35 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The holidays can be a difficult time for families and bring on extra stress. Sunbeam clinical director Mary Margaret McMiller said these feelings are normal. She offers some words of encouragement for those struggling with their mental well-being this holiday season. 

She provided some simple things to remember to ease stress and anxiety. The 988 lifeline is available around the clock daily for anyone who needs support. 

News 9 also has a list of resources for Oklahomans.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 29th, 2024

October 30th, 2024

October 4th, 2024

October 1st, 2024

Top Headlines

November 30th, 2024

November 30th, 2024

November 30th, 2024

November 30th, 2024