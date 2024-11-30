OKC Mental Health Professional Offers Advice To Ease Holiday Stress And Grief

Sunbeam clinical director Mary Margaret McMiller offers some words of encouragement for those struggling with their mental well-being this holiday season.

By: News 9

The holidays can be a difficult time for families and bring on extra stress. Sunbeam clinical director Mary Margaret McMiller said these feelings are normal. She offers some words of encouragement for those struggling with their mental well-being this holiday season.

She provided some simple things to remember to ease stress and anxiety. The 988 lifeline is available around the clock daily for anyone who needs support.

News 9 also has a list of resources for Oklahomans.