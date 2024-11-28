Former Stillwater Dental Assistant Arraigned On 17 New Felony Sex Abuse Cases

A former Stillwater dental assistant now faces 36 felony charges of sexual abuse after additional victims came forward following his July arrest for assaulting a 19-year-old patient.

A former Stillwater dental assistant appeared before a judge on Wednesday to face 17 new felony cases of sexual abuse. Cody Stolfa, who was first arrested in July, now faces 36 charges after additional victims have come forward.

Appearing via video, Stolfa heard the charges against him, ranging from forcible oral sodomy and sexual battery to aggravated possession and distribution of child pornography. Payne County Assistant District Attorney J.R. Kalka reviewed the new cases.

"This is a significant number of victims, and a significant number of families affected," Kalka stated outside the courtroom.

He commended the Stillwater Police Department for their work in the investigation, which has uncovered multiple new allegations against the 35-year-old.

The charges stem from Stolfa's time working as a dental assistant at a Stillwater oral surgery clinic in 2021. Stolfa was initially arrested in July for allegedly recording a video of himself sexually assaulting a 19-year-old male patient who was recovering from oral surgery. The victim appeared asleep or unconscious during the assault. The FBI later discovered the video on the dark web.

Following Stolfa's July arrest, detectives uncovered additional videos and photos that led to the identification of 17 more victims.

“While this is very upsetting for the community, I don't want anyone to rest thinking we've not been able to identify some of the individuals that were victims of this type of behavior,” Kalka said. "We have identified all the victims, and they've been interviewed by the Stillwater Police Department,"

A family member of one of the victims expressed the devastation caused by the crimes, commenting that the cases are “worse than awful.”

Stolfa’s bond has been set at $50,000 for each of the 17 new felony cases, and he is scheduled to return to court on Monday on these new charges.