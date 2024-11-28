From Clothing To Bowling: A Goodwill Worker's Passion For Success

Tina Stewart is known not only for her hard work at Goodwill but also for her impressive bowling skills.

At Goodwill stores, it’s all business in the front, but behind the scenes is where the real work happens.

“If it’s men’s or women’s, I put it in the piles,” said Goodwill worker Tina Stewart.

Sorting is just one of the behind-the-scenes jobs at Goodwill that Stewart has mastered.

“You can always ask me; I can tell you,” said Stewart.

She has worked in various roles at several Goodwill locations for nearly 11 years.

“I was working nights at the other store, and then when I came over here, I was working days,” said Stewart.

Although she is considered special needs, Tina has always been dedicated to hard work.

“I actually started across the street, and I worked there for 21 years,” said Stewart.

“I work side by side with Tina, and she has taught me everything I know,” said coworker Ashley Barber. “I love working side by side with Tina. She’s really sweet, and she’s always catching all my mistakes.”

When Tina isn’t working, you can usually find her at the bowling alley on Tuesday nights, throwing strikes and spares.

“I’ve been bowling since I was ten years old,” said Stewart.

She has placed first in Special Olympics bowling and even competed in two Special Olympics World Championships.

“That’s really tough competition. You have different countries and different states,” said Stewart.

Although her competitive days are over, Tina now bowls in a league with her husband, Jerry, strictly for fun. But she hasn’t lost her competitive edge.

“I can bowl about a 200 or over 200 if I’m on it,” said Stewart.

Most nights, she’s on it. Recently she scored a 198, prompting her signature winner dance.

“I have gotten six of them in a row, with real strikes,” said Stewart.