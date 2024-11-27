Novel Toys And Local Shopping For The Holidays At Kidoodles

The holidays always bring the challenge of finding the right toys for kids, and the News 9 team was joined by gift experts from Norman toy store Kidoodles to help shoppers overwhelmed by indecision.

By: News 9

Nana Cotton and Stephanie O'Hara brought several popular gifts to the studio, including Taylor Swift-themed items (with complimentary "Merry Swiftmas" gift wrapping), mechanical models and puzzles made in Ukraine, and a basketball set that makes no noise when the ball hits walls.

Kidoodles also offers products for all ages, from pajamas for Christmas morning to jewelry.

This holiday season, viewers are encouraged to shop locally for their festive purchases.

“When you shop small, it’s like giving a big hug to the small business owners,” O'Hara said. “It’s about being intentional about shopping small this year, especially with the economy. It really helps your community.”

Kidoodles is located in Norman at 2001 W. Main St. in the Carriage Plaza Shopping Center. Customers can view products on the store's website or Instagram.