OKC Mother Struggles With Unlivable Conditions At Metro Apartment Complex

An Oklahoma City mother of three is raising concerns about ongoing leaks, flooding, and a lack of heat in her Villas on 50th Street apartment, despite reporting the issues to management.

Augusta Kakubo has faced a series of ongoing issues, including multiple leaks and now no heat.

“I’ve run out of funds to keep paying for hotel rooms, so we have to stay in the apartment,” Kakubo said. “But what are we living in?”

Kakubo moved into the apartment complex in early October, but by Halloween night, things took a turn for the worse.

“On Oct. 31, we got home from trick or treating and the apartment was flooded,” she said.

This was the beginning of a long list of issues, according to Kakubo. Despite immediately notifying management, Kakubo says their responses were delayed.

"I sent emergency emails, I tried to call the office, but you didn't get an answer," she recalled.

A week later, the management staff finally responded, but the leaks continued.

“We were filling up buckets didn't even supply that, had to use my own buckets and bowls,” Kakubo said.

According to emails provided by Kakubo, the property manager assured her that the apartment would be restored, that they would “cover the hole in the hallway until the sheetrock is fully repaired” and “replace the padding and treat the carpet." However, things got worse, and she said the heat wouldn’t turn on.

“It's 40 degrees and I have no heat for my small children,” she said.

In response, management offered Kakubo the option to transfer her family to another unit within the complex or at one of their sister's properties. However, Kakubo is not interested in moving, citing a lack of accountability from the management. The complex also offered her to break her lease without penalty and would mail her back her security deposit, according to Kakubo. However, she needs the money now and can’t afford to move. Despite the ongoing problems, Kakubo received a notice to pay her November rent.

"It’s just adding insult to injury that you want me to pay for a unit that I can’t even live in," she added.

Kakubo says that while workers were present in her apartment on Monday morning, addressing some of the issues, she says she returned home that afternoon to find more flooding.

News 9 has reached out to the management company by email to find out the timeline for repairs but hasn't heard back.