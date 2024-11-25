Neighbor Dispute In Harrah Turns Into Shooting, Injuring Woman

Oklahoma County deputies are piecing together a shooting that broke out between neighbors on Monday morning near Harrah.

The dispute left a woman shot in the side and sent one man to the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office officials said one shooter was defending his property and the other accused shooter, 21-year-old Marlon Wilson, was recorded on body camera telling a deputy he shot back in self-defense.

A deputy pulled over Wilson near Northeast 108th Street and Harrah Road after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. During their exchange, Wilson told the deputy he had a firearm in the car and that he shot back at the property owner. Wilson told the deputy the property owner fired at his car as he picked up friends from the area.

“The neighbor comes out with a rifle and either shoots in the ground as a warning or shoots toward the vehicle,” said Aaron Brilbeck, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. “We’re not sure just yet.”

Deputies said Wilson fired back as he drove away from the home. Wilson told the deputy the other person had a rifle, and he was trying to get his friend away from the home.

At some point, a 20-year-old passenger riding in the backseat was shot in the side. The victim told the deputy she felt lightheaded as he reassured her an ambulance was on the way. “We’re not entirely sure whether the bullet that struck the girl was fired by the gentleman with the rifle or the gentleman inside the vehicle,” said Brilbeck.

Wilson was arrested at the scene and faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, reckless discharge, and shooting from a moving vehicle.

“Right now, the owner of the property who fired at the vehicle is not being charged under the Stand Your Ground law,” said Brilbeck.

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators need to determine who fired at who first and who actually shot the woman.

Deputies said there were three passengers in the car with Wilson, one of them reportedly pregnant. She was not hurt.