Latino Community Development Agency Hosts Holiday Drive, Seeks Volunteers

The Latino Community Development Agency in Oklahoma City, serving over 40,000 people annually through various programs, is seeking volunteers for a December 4th event to distribute food, hygiene products, and toys to low-income families.

By: News 9

-

The Latino Community Development Agency (LCDA), a fixture in Oklahoma City for more than 33 years, continues its mission to serve the community with over 24 programs to address diverse needs.

From domestic violence support for victims and batterers to mental health services, child care centers, and youth prevention programs, the organization has made a significant impact.

Salvador Ontiveros, a representative of LCDA, visited the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss the organization's mission and upcoming event.

“Last year, we served over 40,000 people here in Oklahoma City,” Ontiveros said.

Located near Lower Scissortail Park, the agency is a hub of activity, offering critical resources to families in need.

Recently, the organization partnered with Latino-owned businesses to distribute 100 turkeys and all the fixings to families for Thanksgiving.

“It means so much to help families enjoy their holiday,” Ontiveros said.

To support its efforts, LCDA is partnering with Feed the Children and Niagara Waters for a special event on December 4.

Together, they plan to distribute over 400 boxes of food, hygiene products, books, and toys to low-income families. Volunteers are essential to making the event a success.

“We’re looking for volunteers to help us distribute the boxes,” said Ontiveros.

The event starts with an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m., with distribution from 10 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers can sign up online at LCDAOK.org or show up on the day of the event.