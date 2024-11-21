'Wicked' Fans Banned From Singing In AMC Theaters During Movie Musical

Broadway fans ready to sing songs like “Defying Gravity” and “Popular” in theaters during the highly anticipated “Wicked” movie musical might need to wait. Reddit users who have attended special screenings of “Wicked” shared that AMC has been playing the following advisory before the movie, “No talking. No texting. No singing. No wailing. No flirting. And absolutely no name-calling.”

Thursday, November 21st 2024, 10:33 am

By: News 9


Specific theater locations that will offer the sing-alongs have not yet been announced.

“Wicked,” described by Universal as “the untold story of the witches of Oz,” features awarding-winning actress Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and popstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, the Good Witch.
