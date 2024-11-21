Porch: Afternoon Tea And Other Festive Celebrations At The First National Center

Nothing says holiday cheer like a traditional Christmas tea, and visitors to the First National Center in downtown Oklahoma City can indulge in a timeless afternoon tea experience through January 10.

By: News 9

-

The hotel’s Grand Hall is hosting a festive afternoon tea with elegant china, delicious treats, and a welcoming atmosphere perfect for friends and family gatherings.

The experience takes place in the National Hotel’s Grand Hall, a stunning venue that’s become a holiday tradition for many locals.

Visitors can enjoy their tea amidst a beautifully decorated setting, perfect for creating lasting holiday memories.

The National Hotel also offers a range of Christmas activities to make the season even more special. The festivities will kick off on Thanksgiving Day and continue with exciting events like the annual tree-lighting ceremony.

Rich, an event coordinator at the hotel, shared the magic of the tree lighting.

We start out Thanksgiving Day, and then the day after we roll into the tree lighting ceremony, which is just exceptional," he said. "Santa and Mrs. Claus come, and they really start the holiday season. Kids are jumping around having a great time and we have some hot cocoa... just a great time for family and friends."

The tree lighting ceremony, a favorite for many, is free to the public, making it a perfect outing for families looking to kick off the holiday season.

“This place is beautiful right now, but it’s going to light up. It’s going to glow in red. It really is just a beautiful, magical moment,” said Rich.

The National’s Grand Hall is often referred to as “Oklahoma City’s living room” due to its welcoming atmosphere and central role in the community.

“It really comes to life on that day. It’s just such a really pure feeling of joy, very wholesome. We like to call the Great Hall Oklahoma City’s living room, and it really is,” Rich said.

Visit the First National Center's website for more information about booking an afternoon tea or attending the tree lighting ceremony.