Flavor Of Oklahoma: Celebrating Guatemalan Cuisine At Oklahoma City's Cafe Kacao

Veronica Zelada's Cafe Kacao in Oklahoma City celebrated for its Guatemalan cuisine, has gained popularity and recognition since its opening in 2011.

By: News 9

Bringing Guatemalan cuisine to Oklahoma City, the owner of Cafe Kacao on Classen Boulevard says she has been working hard for over a decade.

With a wall of awards inside Veronica Zelada's restaurant detailing her journey from Guatemala to the Sooner State, she says the greatest was a newspaper clipping from her home country.

"This one I was most proud of," Zelada said. "My newspaper back home, a full page on me.

Zelada emigrated to Oklahoma City with her three children and opened Cafe Kacao in 2011.

"When I found this location, it's a tire shop," Zelada said. "A tire shop, and I see one big restaurant here."

Deciding to give the location a chance, Zelada said she turned to her faith.

"I decided, why not?" Zelada said. "I need one more opportunity, and I start to pray."

Now in 2024, Cafe Kacao has been named one of the hottest brunch spots in all of the U.S., and the best in Oklahoma City in numerous categories.

Mastering Latin fusion in her breakfast, brunch, and lunch items, Zelada said she incorporates food from the U.S. and Guatemala, as well as from El Salvador and Cuba.

One of the more popular items on the menu is Zelada's Tikal dish.

"A very traditional breakfast in Guatemala, it has carne asada, eggs, fried plantain, beans," Zelada said. "The people love everything we cook, and you can't go wrong with her huevos rancheros."

Zelada says customers love her food, but she enjoys talking with everyone who comes into Cafe Kacao.

"I ask them all the time, "Did you enjoy the food?" Zelada said. "I enjoy [talking] with all the people. I'm very proud, I'm very happy. I enjoy Cafe Kacao. I enjoy my business."

Using her own mother's recipes, and adding a touch of her own flair, Zelada said she strives to show her children they should always follow their dreams.

Zelada's son Luigi even pitched in to help develop Cafe Kacao's coffee selection, after seeing customers come in with cups from outside.

"We don't really buy syrups, we make them all in-house, we're very intentional," Luigi said. "We always have Guatemalan coffee in the restaurant, it's just become so known for our coffee, and yeah, we probably [are] one of the few restaurants that always has two dedicated baristas at all points in time, only making espresso, that's their only job."

Zelada says, if nothing else, she still has her passion to serve others in Oklahoma City.

"I have a passion to cook and serve the community," Zelada said. "I love Oklahoma."

Veronica says she would love to open a second location, and though that is in the works, no timeline has been announced.