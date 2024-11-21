Lacey Swope's Gameday Forecast: Nov. 23, 2024

Football season is in full swing, and this weekend, we've got some great matchups to look forward to, with perfect fall weather for tailgating, cheering on your team, and enjoying the outdoors. Whether you're a fan of the Cowboys or the Sooners, it’s going to be a fantastic weekend to be in Oklahoma!

By: News 9

Football season is in full swing, and this weekend, we've got some great matchups to look forward to, with perfect fall weather for tailgating, cheering on your team, and enjoying the outdoors. Whether you're a fan of the Cowboys or the Sooners, it will be a fantastic weekend to be in Oklahoma!

Here is what the weather will be like:

Stillwater:

For those heading to Stillwater for the big OSU vs. Texas Tech game, you’re in for a treat. With a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Boone Pickens Stadium, expect clear skies and temperatures in the mid-60s—ideal for a November football game. It’s going to be a bit breezy, with south winds gusting to 20-25 mph, but it won’t be a dealbreaker. The winds will help keep things from feeling too chilly, and overall, it will be a beautiful day for the Cowboys to defend their home turf.

Norman:

For the Sooner faithful, Saturday night will feature a showdown between OU and Alabama, with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. in Norman. While the day starts off warm with temperatures in the 60s for tailgating, once the sun sets, it will cool off quickly. Thanks to breezy south winds, temperatures will only dip into the mid-50s, which will make for comfortable evening conditions as long as you have a jacket. Whether you’re tailgating or watching the game from the stands, it looks like it’ll be a great atmosphere for a thrilling matchup.