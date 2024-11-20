Informant Reveals Identity Of Possible Suspect In Drive-By Shooting Death Of NE OKC 14-Year-Old

Police are investigating a northeast Oklahoma City drive-by shooting that killed a 14-year-old.

Court documents filed revealed that a 14-year-old northeast Oklahoma City murder victim died over the weekend in a drive-by shooting.

Police did not say if Jordan Gulley was the target of the shooting because he was walking outside with other people. An informant came forward with information about a possible shooter.

According to a search warrant, the informant led police to an apartment complex near the shooting scene at East Wilshire Road and Kelley Avenue. The informant gave investigators the alleged shooter's street name and claimed the suspect went to the complex after the shooting leaving a bag and possibly the gun inside an empty apartment. The search warrant only stated officers took photos of the apartment without noting if the murder weapon was found.

“For the bad guys that think they’re gonna get away with this,” said Christian Elizalde, witness. “There’s gonna be justice coming to them soon. So, wherever they’re hiding they will be found.”

Elizalde said he ran to Gulley's side after hearing the gunshots outside his home Saturday night.

“He said he was having trouble breathing, we laid him on his back,” said Elizalde. “We started doing CPR.”

Police said Gulley was shot in the chest and died after being taken to OU Medical Center. The teenager's tragic passing has devastated family, neighbors, and friends.

“I never expected Jordan to be the one that got killed next,” said the victim’s friend.

The wooden cross marking where Gulley was shot has been covered with balloons, flowers, photos, and notes from those who loved him.

“Nobody deserves to be killed at a young age,” said the victim’s friend. “Everybody should be able to live their life without being shot or having some person hate them for no apparent reason.”

Police have not released a description of the car involved in the drive-by shooting. Police continue to search for the suspect.

Police are still asking citizens with information about the deadly shooting to call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200. Tipsters can remain anonymous.