1 Arrested, 1 Hospitalized After Harrah Shooting

One person was arrested and another hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday morning in Harrah, police say.

By: News 9

A shooting left one person hospitalized Wednesday morning in Harrah, according to police.

Harrah Police Chief Marty Burns said the shooting happened along North Luther Road near Northeast 10th Street.

Burns said after arriving on the scene, officers found one male who had been shot twice. That man was taken to a hospital in the area.

Burns also said one person, another male, has been taken into custody, although police are unsure of the relationship between the two men, who both live on the property where the shooting occurred.

Harrah Police said the entire property is considered a crime scene and has been secured while police investigate.

Police say that the victim was treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.