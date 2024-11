Oklahoma Man Arrested In 1969 Nebraska Homicide Investigation

A 77-year-old man from Oklahoma was arrested as part of an investigation into a Nebraska teenager's death in 1969.

By: News 9

A man from Ponca City was arrested as part of an investigation into a teenager's death in 1969 in Nebraska, police say.

Nebraska investigators say a grand jury indicted 77-year-old Joseph Ambroz last week for the 1969 murder of 17-year-old Mary Kay Heese.

Investigators say Heese's body was found in a ditch, and the case was unsolved until now.

Ambroz will appear in court in Oklahoma before being extradited back to Nebraska.