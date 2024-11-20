Yukon Family Loses Home To Fire Amid Mother's Cancer Battle, Community Rallies Support

A family in Yukon is left to rebuild after losing their home in a house fire on Tuesday morning. The Travis family said they would have salvaged what they could, but high winds caused the house to catch fire a second time, and they lost everything.

A family in Yukon is left to rebuild after losing their home in a house fire on Tuesday morning.

“My wife is currently in a battle with breast cancer. We were just getting her chemo and we got a clip from our neighbor saying the house is on fire,” Shane Travis recalled. “And at that point, it was pretty well engulfed.”

The Travis family said they would have salvaged what they could, but high winds caused the house to catch fire a second time, and they lost everything.

"They got a call out here yesterday morning at 7:15 for a structure fire. The crews came out, they put it out, extinguished it, and did some overhaul,” said Yukon Fire Battalion Chief Caleb McDoulett. "It's going to be a total loss."

The family explained that it was in the process of remodeling, “but Mother Nature is making me remodel now," said Travis.

"It was under some construction, so we think that may have played a part in it,” McDoulett added.

Despite the devastation, the Travis family had a message to share.

"Keep your insurance policies up to date. With our fight with cancer, bills piled up and unfortunately, that's one that's gotten neglected,” Travis explained.

Discovery Church in Yukon is accepting cash donations and gift cards on the family's behalf. A link to the GoFundMe can be found here.