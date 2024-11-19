Oklahoma Breaks November Tornado Record With 23 And Counting

Meteorologist Cassie Heiter highlights that Oklahoma has shattered its November tornado record, with 23 tornadoes reported so far, and the total could rise as surveys continue.

-

Oklahoma has already crushed the old record number of tornadoes that was set back in 1958. In 1958, we had 12 tornadoes in November.

With 11 more days still to go this month, we have already seen at least 23 tornadoes across the state. That number could still go up after surveys are complete.

A record year!

If our November tornado total ends up at 23, then our total number of tornadoes for the year in Oklahoma would go up to 137.

On average, we see 58 tornadoes yearly. The record for most tornadoes in one year in Oklahoma was 149 in 2019. 137 tornadoes would put us at third most tornadoes on record.

Oklahoma’s most active weather season is spring, but we usually see a second severe season in fall. However, this year, our tornado count for September and October was 3 tornadoes combined. November tornadoes are more unusual, statistically speaking.