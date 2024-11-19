Family Of Victim Killed In Alleged DUI Crash Demands Justice

The family of a woman killed in a crash wants justice, speaking out after months of waiting for the case to move forward.

The crash on April 13 claimed the life of 35-year-old T’aundra Washington, who family and friends called “Tee Tee.”

“I think that he took away someone in this world that was a beaming light,” said Tasharra Henry, Washington’s cousin.

Oklahoma City police say 31-year-old Dyvonte Spradling was driving the wrong way on Interstate 35 near Northeast 10th Street. Investigators report that Spradling was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he collided head-on with Washington’s vehicle.

The impact sent her car over a concrete barrier and 100 feet down the overpass, resulting in her death.

“I want justice,” Henry said. “I want him to serve the time that he deserves, and I want him to face the consequences of his poor choices.”

The mother of four is remembered by her family and friends as a loving and outgoing person.

“She was very funny, very silly, she loved her family, she loved God,” Henry said.

The pain of her loss is particularly hard with the upcoming holidays.

“She would have been the one cooking Thanksgiving, the one having us get together for Christmas,” Henry said. “It’s been very rough, and it’s only going to get harder as time goes on, with big events and her not being here.”

The family also struggles with the fact that Washington missed her birthday and would have been a grandmother.

“Her daughter recently had a baby Saturday and so I know she would have been so happy,” Henry added. “But we really wish she could be here to see all of these things.”

Washington’s friend, who was also in the car at the time of the crash, is expected to make a full recovery.

Spradling was arrested on Friday and now faces charges of second-degree murder and DUI causing bodily harm.