NE OKC Resident Recalls 14-Year-Old Shooting Victim's Final Moments

An investigation continued on Monday into the shooting death of a metro middle school student.

The 14-year-old victim died a block away from his northeast Oklahoma City home over the weekend. Police were canvassing the area of the shooting for information about a possible suspect.

Teenagers who knew 14-year-old Jordan Gulley said he was a student at Millwood Middle School. They never expected his life to end by gun violence.

A wooden cross memorializes the spot where Gulley took his last breath Saturday night. “He just looked at me and said I’m going home,” said Christian Elizalde.

Christian Elizalde said those were the teenager's final words. Elizalde lives across the street from the scene near East Wilshire Boulevard and Kelley Avenue and heard the gunshots. “I looked out the window and saw him standing up and he said I’m hit, and he fell down,” said Elizalde.

Elizalde and another neighbor ran to help the victim, whom they said was shot in the chest. “I told him I’m never gonna leave his side,” said Elizalde. “I’m going to be here, don’t be scared I’m going to be right here with you, son.”

Elizalde said he mentored Gulley and his friends who live in the neighborhood. Many of them came out to sign the cross and remember the young victim.

“I never expected Jordan to be the one that got killed next,” said the victim’s friend. “Nobody deserves to be killed at a young age. Everybody should be able to live their life without being shot or having some person hate them for no apparent reason.”

News 9 was there as homicide investigators and officers knocked on the doors of nearby homes, possibly searching for a suspect.

“There’s gonna be justice coming to them soon,” said Elizalde. “So, wherever they’re hiding they will be found.”

Anyone with information about the shooting can report tips to the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.