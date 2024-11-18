‘A Christmas Story’ Inspired Rental Opens In Chickasha

Monday, November 18th 2024, 1:02 pm
Fans of A Christmas Story can now immerse themselves in holiday nostalgia with a stay at a new short-term rental in Chickasha inspired by the beloved movie.
Called "Ralphie's House," the property by Cameo Properties features a replica of the movie's iconic leg lamp. The home sleeps up to 10 guests and is located six blocks from downtown Chickasha, home to the town's giant leg lamp display.
Reservations for the rental are now open. To make a reservation, CLICK HERE.
