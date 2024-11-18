‘A Christmas Story’ Inspired Rental Opens In Chickasha

A short-term rental in Chickasha is now open for reservations as a tribute to the classic holiday film A Christmas Story.

By: News 9

Fans of A Christmas Story can now immerse themselves in holiday nostalgia with a stay at a new short-term rental in Chickasha inspired by the beloved movie.

Called "Ralphie's House," the property by Cameo Properties features a replica of the movie's iconic leg lamp. The home sleeps up to 10 guests and is located six blocks from downtown Chickasha, home to the town's giant leg lamp display.

