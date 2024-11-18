The Porch Previews Oklahoma Trade Career Fair

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch traveled to the Western Oklahoma Apprenticeship Training Center to learn more about an upcoming career fair showcasing the work of skilled tradesmen.

By: News 9

With the need for skilled trade workers increasing, an Oklahoma organization is holding a career fair to encourage others to consider learning a trade.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch traveled to the Western Oklahoma Apprenticeship Training Center to learn more about the upcoming career fair.

Cliff Stewart, training director at the center, said they are looking forward to people coming to visit and learn about the trades.

"We will have all the trade apprenticeship representatives from building trades here for everyone to visit," Stewart said. "We'll be having VO techs, high school students, and different vendors here as well, representing their products, so they will be able to come in view what we do."

The fair will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

