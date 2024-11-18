No Injuries Reported After Fire At NW Oklahoma City Apartment

There were no injuries after a fire at an apartment in northwest Oklahoma City, according to firefighters.

By: News 9

-

No one was hurt after a fire began at an apartment Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, firefighters say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said at around 2:30 a.m. firefighters responded to the apartment located near Lakewood Circle and Edenborough Drive.

The fire has been extinguished as crews on scene monitor the area for hotspots.

It is unknown what caused the fire.