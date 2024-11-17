Your Vote Counts: Oklahoma State Senate New Leader, Legislature & Mental Health Lawsuit Settlement

News 9 political analyst Scott Mitchell is joined by Rep. Jon Echols and Jason Dunnington for Your Vote Counts.

By: News 9

Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton Takes the Helm

The Oklahoma State Senate has a new leader, with Lonnie Paxton from Tuttle selected as the President Pro Tempore. Paxton, an eight-year legislative veteran, secured the position after a close vote within the Republican supermajority.

Mental Health Lawsuit Settlement Reached

A major settlement has been announced in a lawsuit against the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. The lawsuit alleged the state failed to provide proper restorative competency evaluations for incarcerated individuals.

A Fresh Start for Oklahoma’s 60th Legislature

The 60th Oklahoma Legislature will usher in a new era with a large freshman class in both the Senate and the House. With term limits bringing fresh perspectives to the Capitol, legislators are set to tackle a range of pressing issues for the state.

Tax Cuts and Budget Priorities Lead Agenda

One of the most discussed topics for the new legislature is the push for personal income tax cuts. Despite previous attempts, lawmakers have yet to finalize a tax reduction.

Leadership Shifts in the Senate and House

The Oklahoma Senate and House are also experiencing leadership changes. Senator Julie Daniels has been named Majority Floor Leader, and Senator Chuck Hall will chair the Senate Budget Committee. In the House, Representative Josh West is rumored to take on the role of Majority Floor Leader, with Representative Trey Caldwell likely becoming Budget Chair.