Movie Man: The Wonderful World Of 'Wicked'

By: News 9

The highly anticipated film "Wicked" hits theatres on Nov. 22. News 9's Movie Man Dino Lalli gives a behind-the-scenes look at what went into making the world of "Wicked."

Director Jon M. Chu said while making the movie they wanted to make viewers immersed in the world of Oz.

"If you want to be inside that world, you gotta build it," he said.

The crew built the Emerald City from scratch, and this included planting over 9 million tulips.

"To see all of that detail, all of it adds to the things you can imagine," said Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba.

"A lot of it is real, physical tangible sets," Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda.

Chu says all of this magic was a group effort and took multiple departments working together.

"All of this didn't just take production design, it took special effects, it took visual effects," said Chu. "It's pretty mind-blowing to think that it can go from drawings and ideas in a dream, to sitting here today."

The first chapter of "Wicked" opens nationwide on Nov. 22. Part two is expected to release Nov. 21, 2025.