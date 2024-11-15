Oklahoma Districts Push Back Against Mandated Prayer Video Following Conflicting Emails

Several Oklahoma school districts, including Edmond, Jenks, and Bixby, have decided not to show a mandated prayer video from State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

By: News 9

Several Oklahoma school districts have decided not to show a prayer video mandated by State Superintendent Ryan Walters after receiving conflicting instructions from the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

The video features Walters praying for Oklahoma students and discussing the state’s Department of Religious Liberty and Patriotism.

RELATED: Ryan Walters Requires Oklahoma Students To Watch Prayer Video, Some Districts Opt Out

Edmond Public Schools Superintendent Angela Grunewald said the district would not air the 90-second video to students following Walters's email late Thursday. Walters instructed districts to have students view the video.

Within 45 minutes of receiving the initial email, EPS said they received a recall notice from OSDE, indicating Walters was retracting the message.

Walters clarified to News 9 that the video and email were recalled because the link they sent out was incorrect, so they resent and fixed it.

The district’s spokesperson confirmed that despite multiple parent inquiries about opting out, EPS chose not to show the video, citing the conflicting communications from the department.

Grunewald sent a message to families on Friday morning saying:

"We know many of you have questions about the video that the Oklahoma State Superintendent has asked us to show to students and distribute to families. I wanted you to know that we will not show the video to any students and we will not be sending it to our EPS families. We are continuing to teach the Oklahoma State standards and curriculum approved by our local School Board that we have always taught. Any changes to that would be based on local decisions. EPS has a longstanding process for adoption of our curriculum that involves committee input and teacher vote. These committees also include parents to help us make curriculum decisions. Earlier this year, the Oklahoma Supreme Court unanimously ruled that we have authority to make these decisions at the local level and we will continue to do so. Thank you for your continued support and partnership."

Jenks Public Schools also confirmed it would not show students the video. Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller stated his district would not share the video either, despite receiving the original email and the subsequent recall. Miller, who is suing Walters for defamation, criticized the state superintendent’s handling of the issue. Walters had previously called Miller a "liar" and a "clown" following Miller’s criticism of Walters’ management of Title I funds during an Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting.

Superintendent of Piedmont Public Schools Drew Eichelberger said their district would not be showing the video.

"I want to assure you that I have no intention of directing our school leaders or teachers to show the video sent by Mr. Walters. Our school attorneys have confirmed the Oklahoma State Department of Education does not have the authority to mandate viewing or distributing the video. We will continue to teach the Oklahoma State Standards and school board approved curriculum as we have in the past. Any changes would be made by our local school board."



