Gov. Stitt, Commissioner Friesen Announce Resolution In Mental Health Lawsuit

By: News 9

Thursday Gov. Stitt and Commissioner Allie Friesen announced a resolution in the Briggs v. Friesen lawsuit involving mental health care for incarcerated individuals.

The agreement, reached by attorneys for Friesen, the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, and the plaintiffs, aims to improve care for those with mental health concerns in state custody while also protecting taxpayers, according to a release.

"Commissioner Allie Friesen has worked tirelessly to promote the well-being of Oklahomans in state custody while ensuring Oklahoma taxpayers aren’t on the hook for tens of millions of dollars in attorney and consultant fees,” said Governor Stitt. "I am proud of her leadership. This deal will resolve the issues at hand in this lawsuit without keeping Oklahoma taxpayers in an endless settlement agreement that puts the health of Oklahomans at risk."

Friesen emphasized the resolution’s focus on enhancing mental health support for individuals in custody and its alignment with taxpayer interests in the release.

"This resolution is a significant step forward in ensuring meaningful mental health support for Oklahomans in state custody while honoring our commitment to Oklahoma taxpayers," said Commissioner Allie Friesen. "Our priority remains improving evidence-based care and outcomes for all Oklahomans, and this agreement helps us continue that mission."

Thursday Attorney General Gentner Drummond praised the agreement.

“This settlement is a significant win for Oklahoma,” he said. “Victims and their families no longer will have to endure unnecessary delays for justice to be served, our criminal justice system will be rid of problems that have plagued it for years and Oklahomans will save tens of millions in taxpayer dollars by avoiding the costs and risks of ongoing litigation.”



