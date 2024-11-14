Classen SAS Middle School Given All-Clear After 'Suspicious Smell' Evacuation

Classen School of Advanced Studies Middle School is back in session after being evacuated due to a 'suspicious smell' in the building.

By: News 9

According to a message to parents and staff, the district gave the all-clear, and the smell was 'not related to natural gas, and all afternoon learning and activities will take place as usual'.

Classen SAS Middle School sent out a statement after the all-clear:

"Classen SAS Middle School Families,

We appreciate your patience earlier today while students were briefly evacuated from the building.

In the spirit of transparency, we wanted to share that the suspicious smell was determined to be related to an issue with the sewer system and has been addressed. Out of an abundance of caution, ONG and district crews investigated further and discovered an unrelated, minor natural gas leak outdoors on the Classen SAS Middle School campus. ONG and OKCPS officials are working to complete this routine repair and the building will remain unaffected.

We look forward to seeing students tomorrow and resuming learning and activities as usual.

Thank you,

Principal Alferos"

The original message can be read below:

"Classen SAS Middle School Families and Staff,

Classen SAS Families: Students and staff have been evacuated due to a suspicious smell in the building. District leaders and crews are currently investigating the issue and everyone is safe. We will keep you updated as needed. Thank you for your continued support of our school."

-Lorenzo Alferos, Head Principal

The all-clear message can be read below:

"Classen SAS Middle School Families and Staff,

District officials have given the all clear and all students and staff are safe and back in the building. The smell was not related to natural gas and all afternoon learning and activities will take place as usual. Thank you for your continued support of Classen SAS Middle School and OKCPS."

-Lorenzo Alferos, Head Principal