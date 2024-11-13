THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Opens At Oklahoma Contemporary

Thanksgiving is just around the corner! THE THANKSGIVING PLAY runs now through November 17th at Oklahoma Contemporary.

You can get in the spirit Wednesday through Sunday with a not-so-typical Thanksgiving play.

Emily Comisar, the Executive Artistic Director, and actor Ronn Burton joined News 9 on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

"The play is about four theater artists who are trying to put on a Thanksgiving play for elementary school students, and they kind of fail spectacularly as they move forward, they are working to get the historical accuracies versus the kind of traditional Thanksgiving story we all know. And those two things tend to come into contact with each other, and chaos ensues," Burton said.

The play features some interesting characters, one being a teacher played by Burton. "So my character, his name is Caden. He's an elementary school history teacher, so he is very intent on getting all the historical accuracies, which comes in some of the other characters don't like that as much, and that's where some of the fun fighting happens," Burton said.

You can find more about this production here: https://www.okcrep.org/thethanksgivingplay.