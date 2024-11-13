Canadian County Deputy’s Shooting Of Neighbor’s Dogs Under Investigation

Caught on camera, a Canadian County deputy admitted to killing his neighbor’s dogs. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office says the killings happened on the deputy’s property in rural Geary on Nov. 6, after the dogs attacked his livestock. However, the family says not all the five dogs should have died.

“They’re in there shooting my dogs,” you can hear Dillion Roberts scream while recording a video on his phone.

In Roberts’ video, you can also hear a gunshot and Lt. Jerry Hendrick comes from the chicken coop where Roberts said his neighbors held his dogs.

“I didn’t shoot them, I killed every one of them [expletive],” Lt. Hendrick said to Roberts on his video.

“I don't know why he's so angry he just shot our dogs,” said DeLorean Langley, Roberts’ sister.

Langley admits on Wednesday two of their dogs went onto their neighbor’s unfenced property and attacked a pig. The neighbor shot and killed the dogs.

“We do miss them, but we understand it had to be done,” Langley said.

However, they don’t understand why their other dogs were put in an outbuilding near a chicken coop where they say Hendrick later shot and killed them. They say 7-year-old Lou and puppies Bjorn and Ino, her brother’s dog. Langley said the three were not aggressors.

“He’s the sweetest boy, he had nothing but love,” Langley tearfully said about Lou.

The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. According to an incident report, Hendrick said the dogs had been on his property in the past, killing his chickens.

“The dogs belonged to a neighbor they weren’t being maintained or controlled they were coming onto the deputy’s property,” said Sheriff Chris West.

Hendrick told investigators the contained dogs “had already been shot and injured” so he “put them down,” the report showed. It was also noted that Hendrick fired his handgun 12 times.

Sheriff West said the video was emotional.

“He was pretty worked up, you know, understandably so for both parties,” he said.

However, the family said it should have been handled differently and hopes to see justice for the dogs.

“It just shouldn't have happened,” Langley said. “It was senseless, and we deserved better, my dogs deserved better.”

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. Once complete, the case will be turned over to the Canadian County District Attorney’s Office.