Sleep In Heavenly Peace: Giving Kids The Gift Of A Bed

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit providing beds to children in need, recently delivered its 400th bed in Oklahoma City and seeks volunteers to help with bed builds and deliveries.

-

Kids today have all types of things on their wish list, from games to toys, to bikes, and even cell phones, but something that should never be on a child’s list of wants is a bed.

“Some of these kids have never had a bed,” said Rich Moio, with Sleep In Heavenly Peace

The national organization was started in 2012 by a youth pastor in Idaho.

“He found out there was a couple of kids in his class that were sleeping on the floor,” said Moio.

After solving that problem, and getting a bed for those kids, he realized the need was much bigger, and twelve years later.

“Three hundred plus chapters strong. We’ve got chapters in Canada, a chapter in the Bahamas, and a chapter in Bermuda actually,” said Moio.

All organizing bed-building events through local organizations like churches, businesses, community groups, and even neighborhoods.

“It’s basically an assembly line process, I mean we cut the wood, we cand the wood and we put the headboards and footboards together,” said Moio.

Moio and his crew supply all the tools and supervision for the builds, getting everything ready to deliver to kids needing a good night’s sleep.

“Some kids, they see that bed and they are just ecstatic,” said Moio.

So as the crew assembled the beds for Tiytiana’s kids, the excitement could be felt, by her as well as the kids.

“Oh I am really grateful, the people that put this together are so sweet,” said bed recipient Tiytiana.

“My first delivery I had to go outside, because it pulls at the heartstrings, it really does,” said Moio.

The kids even get to pick their own pillows and bedding, as they settle in and prepare for a good night’s sleep.

“Seeing the smiles on these kids' faces when you deliver these beds to them is really heartwarming,” said Moio.

The group just celebrated the delivery of their 400th bed in Oklahoma City. Volunteer groups are in much demand, to host build events as well as bed deliveries. There are currently over 1,000 residents on the waiting list. To submit a name to receive a bed or get volunteer information visit HERE