Celebrate the Season: Must-See Holiday Light Displays and Festivities Across Oklahoma

As the holiday season approaches, Oklahoma is lighting up with festive cheer. From dazzling light displays to family-friendly parades, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

By: News 9

-

As the holiday season approaches, Oklahoma is lighting up with festive cheer. From dazzling light displays to family-friendly parades, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re looking to meet Santa, take a magical train ride, or simply soak in the holiday lights, these seasonal events across the state promise unforgettable memories.

Chickasha Festival of Light

Where: Chickasha, Oklahoma

When: Nov. 22 - Dec. 31, 2024 Sunday to Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday & Saturday: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Chickasha Festival of Light features a light display of over 4 million lights, guests can visit Santa’s village for photos, a Christmas train allowing for an intimate experience with the park’s illumination, as well as live performances by Christmas carolers among others.

Oklahoma City Tree Lighting Festival

Where: Bricktown, Mickey Mantle Plaza of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

When: Nov. 12, 2024 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Oklahoma City Tree Lighting Festival features a live Santa, face painting, OKC Thunder entertainers, life-size snow globe, and a place for children to write Christmas letters.

Winterfest on Main

Where: Main St. & Pickard Ave., Norman

When: Dec. 7, 2024 at 6 p.m.

Winterfest on Main begins with the Norman Holiday parade at Norman High School, and ends at James Garner Ave, in front of the railroad tracks. The lighting of the lights will be at approximately 7:00 p.m. when the parade completes. The parade will be followed by Winterfest on Main Street, where guests can enjoy warm drinks, make crafts, enjoy performances by entertainers, and even a drone show.

Blanchard’s Christmas on Main and Lighted Christmas Parade

Where: Main St., Blanchard

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Blanchard’s Christmas on Main and Lighted Christmas Parade will start with pictures with Santa at Old City Hall, giveaways, a children’s Christmas concert, and a lighted Christmas parade.

Newcastle Christmas In The Park

Where: Newcastle Public Park

When: Dec. 7, 2024 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The annual lighted parade will take place, alongside Christmas in the park, the Newcastle North Pole Market, crafts, treats, and gifts.

Christmas Light Show at the Station

Where: City of Moore Parks and Recreation Department (700 S. Broadway Ave.)

When: Nov. 29 - Jan. 1, 2024 at 6 p.m. on Nov. 29

Christmas Light Show at the Station is a drive-up light show at Central Park where guests can tune in their radio to sync with a spectacular 20-minute light show.

Edmond Electric’s Luminance

Where: Mitch Park, Edmond

When: Nov. 22 - Jan. 1, 2024 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Luminance: An Enchanted Stroll is a holiday lighting event where guests have been able to view and walk through elaborate holiday lighting displays since 2018. In 2021. The Merry Marketplace will also be featured alongside food trucks. The total economic impact was $7,690,557 for the city of Edmond in 2021.

Holiday Lights Spectacular

Where: Joe B. Barnes Regional Park, Midwest City

When: Dec. 3, 2024 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A tradition beginning in 1995, the Holiday Lights Spectacular in Midwest City features a one-mile-long drive with over a million lights on display throughout the park. There will be a 118-foot Christmas tree, a tunnel of lights, Santa fly fishing in a waterfall, and elves baking treats at the candy factory.

Yukon’s Christmas in the Park

Where: Chisholm Trail Park, Yukon

When: Nov. 29 - Dec. 31, 2024 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

At the Santa Express Train Station, guests can take photos with Gingerbread Family cutouts, in a toy airplane, on a toy train, or next to Czechers, the giant polar bear. Guests can enjoy a ride on the Santa Express Train, which takes visitors through a dazzling display of Christmas lights.



