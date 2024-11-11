Celebrate the Season: Must-See Holiday Light Displays and Festivities Across Oklahoma

Monday, November 11th 2024, 11:32 am
As the holiday season approaches, Oklahoma is lighting up with festive cheer. From dazzling light displays to family-friendly parades, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re looking to meet Santa, take a magical train ride, or simply soak in the holiday lights, these seasonal events across the state promise unforgettable memories.
Where: Chickasha, Oklahoma
When: Nov. 22 - Dec. 31, 2024 Sunday to Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday & Saturday: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The Chickasha Festival of Light features a light display of over 4 million lights, guests can visit Santa’s village for photos, a Christmas train allowing for an intimate experience with the park’s illumination, as well as live performances by Christmas carolers among others.
Oklahoma City Tree Lighting Festival
Where: Bricktown, Mickey Mantle Plaza of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark
When: Nov. 12, 2024 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The Oklahoma City Tree Lighting Festival features a live Santa, face painting, OKC Thunder entertainers, life-size snow globe, and a place for children to write Christmas letters.
Where: Main St. & Pickard Ave., Norman
When: Dec. 7, 2024 at 6 p.m.
Winterfest on Main begins with the Norman Holiday parade at Norman High School, and ends at James Garner Ave, in front of the railroad tracks. The lighting of the lights will be at approximately 7:00 p.m. when the parade completes. The parade will be followed by Winterfest on Main Street, where guests can enjoy warm drinks, make crafts, enjoy performances by entertainers, and even a drone show.
Blanchard’s Christmas on Main and Lighted Christmas Parade
Where: Main St., Blanchard
When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Blanchard’s Christmas on Main and Lighted Christmas Parade will start with pictures with Santa at Old City Hall, giveaways, a children’s Christmas concert, and a lighted Christmas parade.
Newcastle Christmas In The Park
Where: Newcastle Public Park
When: Dec. 7, 2024 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The annual lighted parade will take place, alongside Christmas in the park, the Newcastle North Pole Market, crafts, treats, and gifts.
Christmas Light Show at the Station
Where: City of Moore Parks and Recreation Department (700 S. Broadway Ave.)
When: Nov. 29 - Jan. 1, 2024 at 6 p.m. on Nov. 29
Christmas Light Show at the Station is a drive-up light show at Central Park where guests can tune in their radio to sync with a spectacular 20-minute light show.
Where: Mitch Park, Edmond
When: Nov. 22 - Jan. 1, 2024 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Luminance: An Enchanted Stroll is a holiday lighting event where guests have been able to view and walk through elaborate holiday lighting displays since 2018. In 2021. The Merry Marketplace will also be featured alongside food trucks. The total economic impact was $7,690,557 for the city of Edmond in 2021.
Where: Joe B. Barnes Regional Park, Midwest City
When: Dec. 3, 2024 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
A tradition beginning in 1995, the Holiday Lights Spectacular in Midwest City features a one-mile-long drive with over a million lights on display throughout the park. There will be a 118-foot Christmas tree, a tunnel of lights, Santa fly fishing in a waterfall, and elves baking treats at the candy factory.
Where: Chisholm Trail Park, Yukon
When: Nov. 29 - Dec. 31, 2024 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
At the Santa Express Train Station, guests can take photos with Gingerbread Family cutouts, in a toy airplane, on a toy train, or next to Czechers, the giant polar bear. Guests can enjoy a ride on the Santa Express Train, which takes visitors through a dazzling display of Christmas lights.
