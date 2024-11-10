Oklahoma Sex Crime Suspect Arrested In Michigan

An Oklahoma sex crime suspect who had been on the run since September was taken into custody in Michigan, authorities said.

By: News 9

An Oklahoma sex crime suspect who was on the run was taken into custody in Michigan, authorities said.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released a photo showing Eric McHan as he was taken into custody by Michigan authorities.

Court records show that a warrant was issued for McHan’s arrest in September after he failed to appear in court in Washita County.

Officials said McHan will be brought back to Oklahoma to face charges.