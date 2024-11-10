Oklahoma Sex Crime Suspect Arrested In Michigan

Saturday, November 9th 2024, 7:43 pm
An Oklahoma sex crime suspect who was on the run was taken into custody in Michigan, authorities said.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released a photo showing Eric McHan as he was taken into custody by Michigan authorities.
Court records show that a warrant was issued for McHan’s arrest in September after he failed to appear in court in Washita County.
Officials said McHan will be brought back to Oklahoma to face charges.
