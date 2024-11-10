Oklahoma Sex Crime Suspect Arrested In Michigan

An Oklahoma sex crime suspect who had been on the run since September was taken into custody in Michigan, authorities said.

An Oklahoma sex crime suspect who was on the run was taken into custody in Michigan, authorities said.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released a photo showing Eric McHan as he was taken into custody by Michigan authorities.

Court records show that a warrant was issued for McHan’s arrest in September after he failed to appear in court in Washita County.

Officials said McHan will be brought back to Oklahoma to face charges.
