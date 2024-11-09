1 Dead In NE OKC Hit-And-Run

One person died in a hit-and-run in northeast Oklahoma City Friday, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

By: News 9

One person died in a hit-and-run in northeast Oklahoma City Friday, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say the hit-and-run happened near North Martin Luther King Avenue and Northeast 23rd Street.

There is currently no description of the suspect's vehicle at this time.

Police say motorists should avoid this area.

Investigators are at the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.