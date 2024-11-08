Movie Man: Action, Sci-Fi Thrillers, Holiday Charm

News 9's Movie Man Dino Lalli, previews 5 movies hitting theatres.

By: News 9

From Sci-Fi to feel-good Christmas moves, the theatres have a wide variety of new releases.

Based on Barbara Robinson's 1972 book, "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" is a faith-based family holiday inspirational comedy. Dallas Jenkins, the filmmaker behind the popular series "The Chosen," is also behind this film. The story follows the town troublemakers, the Herman kids. They lie, steal, bully, and now they've taken over the Christmas pageant. As the film progresses chaos turns into an unexpected holiday miracle. Judy Greer stars as the frazzled director trying to survive it all. This film is rated PG.

In the psychological thriller "Heretic," Hugh Grant trades his charm for terror. Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East play two young missionaries who definitely knocked on the wrong door. Grant's character turns their door-to-door visits into a terrifying game of survival. This film is rated R.

"Elevation" is a Sci-Fi Thriller starring Anthony Mackie, Morena Baccarin, and Maddie Hasson. This film is set in the post-apocalyptic Rocky Mountains, where a single father and two women venture from the safety net of their homes trying, to avoid killing creatures. This is all in hopes of rescuing a young boy. This film is rated R.

"Weekend in Taipei" is an action movie about a relentless DEA agent and a highspeed criminal. The pair find their past romance reignited during an explosive weekend in Taipei where old sparks and danger collide. This film is rated R.

"Small Things Like These" is an adaptation of Claire Keegan's novel of the same name. It stars Academy Award Winner Cillian Murphy and takes place over Christmas 1985. Murphy portrays a devoted father whose discovery at the local convent forces him to confront both his community's secrets and truths about his own past. This film is rated PG-13.