Veterans Day In Oklahoma 2024: Events, Deals & More

Friday, November 8th 2024, 2:35 pm
Veterans Day, observed annually on Nov. 11, holds a special significance in Oklahoma and across the United States as a day to honor the courage, sacrifices, and dedication of the men and women who served in the armed forces.
Oklahoma communities celebrate this day with parades, ceremonies, and events, and both local and national businesses show their support by offering deals and free items for those who have served.
Here are some Veterans Day events happening in Oklahoma in 2024:
Oklahoma City Veterans Day Parade — The parade will take place on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m., starting from downtown Oklahoma City. It's one of the largest Veterans Day parades in the state and will feature military units, ROTC groups, and other organizations honoring veterans. There will be festivities along the route, and the public is encouraged to attend to show their support
Ponca City Veterans Day Parade — Scheduled for Nov. 11 at 10:45 a.m., Ponca City's annual parade will march through downtown, showcasing various floats, vehicles, and performances in tribute to veterans. The event will include speeches and ceremonies to honor those who served
Veterans Day Celebration at the Chickasaw Cultural Center — Located in Sulphur, the Chickasaw Cultural Center will host a Veterans Day program featuring guest speakers, special performances, and an honoring ceremony for Native American veterans. Admission is free for veterans and active military members on Veterans Day
Lawton Veterans Day Ceremony and Parade — In Lawton, a ceremony will take place in Elmer Thomas Park at 9 a.m. on Nov. 11, followed by a parade at 10 a.m. This annual event features local military units and bands, providing the community a chance to honor and thank veterans
Muskogee Veterans Day Parade — Muskogee will also hold its annual Veterans Day parade, with numerous veteran organizations and community groups participating. The parade will travel through downtown Muskogee, celebrating and paying respects to the men and women who served in the military
Tulsa Veterans Day Parade — This year, Tulsa's Veterans Day Parade will take place on Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. in downtown Tulsa, starting near 3rd Street and Cincinnati Avenue. The event is set to include various military units, veteran groups, and community organizations, with a focus on honoring those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces
Breakfast and Parade After-Party at VFW Post 577 — On the morning of Nov. 11, VFW Post 577, located at 1109 E. 6th St., will host a breakfast from 7 to 8 a.m. Following the parade, there will be an after-party at the same location, starting around 11:30 a.m. These events provide additional opportunities for veterans and their families to gather and celebrate
Veterans Day on 9th Street at Factory Obscura — On Nov. 11, veterans and active military can enjoy half-price admission to the immersive art exhibit "Mix-Tape" at Factory Obscura, located at 25 NW 9th Street. This discount extends to family members accompanying veterans or military personnel
Veterans Day Appreciation at Higher Plain Baptist Church — The church is hosting an appreciation ceremony on Nov. 11, open to all veterans and their families to celebrate their service and contributions. Activities include community speeches, a flag ceremony, and refreshments
Businesses across Oklahoma and the U.S. are honoring veterans and active-duty military with discounts and free meals for Veterans Day. Here’s a look at some of the deals available:
In addition, several local American Legion posts, VFW locations, and other community organizations in Oklahoma are hosting Veterans Day breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. Veterans are encouraged to check local listings for specific events in their area.
Tulsa Closings On Veterans Day (Nov. 11)
