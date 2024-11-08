Veterans Day In Oklahoma 2024: Events, Deals & More

Oklahoma communities are coming together with parades, ceremonies, and special events to honor veterans and active military members on Veterans Day, celebrating their service and sacrifice across the state.

By: News 9, News On 6

Veterans Day, observed annually on Nov. 11, holds a special significance in Oklahoma and across the United States as a day to honor the courage, sacrifices, and dedication of the men and women who served in the armed forces.

Oklahoma communities celebrate this day with parades, ceremonies, and events, and both local and national businesses show their support by offering deals and free items for those who have served.

Here are some Veterans Day events happening in Oklahoma in 2024:

Oklahoma City Veterans Day Parade — The parade will take place on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m., starting from downtown Oklahoma City. It's one of the largest Veterans Day parades in the state and will feature military units, ROTC groups, and other organizations honoring veterans. There will be festivities along the route, and the public is encouraged to attend to show their support​

Ponca City Veterans Day Parade — Scheduled for Nov. 11 at 10:45 a.m., Ponca City's annual parade will march through downtown, showcasing various floats, vehicles, and performances in tribute to veterans. The event will include speeches and ceremonies to honor those who served​

Veterans Day Celebration at the Chickasaw Cultural Center — Located in Sulphur, the Chickasaw Cultural Center will host a Veterans Day program featuring guest speakers, special performances, and an honoring ceremony for Native American veterans. Admission is free for veterans and active military members on Veterans Day​

Lawton Veterans Day Ceremony and Parade — In Lawton, a ceremony will take place in Elmer Thomas Park at 9 a.m. on Nov. 11, followed by a parade at 10 a.m. This annual event features local military units and bands, providing the community a chance to honor and thank veterans​

Muskogee Veterans Day Parade — Muskogee will also hold its annual Veterans Day parade, with numerous veteran organizations and community groups participating. The parade will travel through downtown Muskogee, celebrating and paying respects to the men and women who served in the military​

Tulsa Veterans Day Parade — This year, Tulsa's Veterans Day Parade will take place on Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. in downtown Tulsa, starting near 3rd Street and Cincinnati Avenue. The event is set to include various military units, veteran groups, and community organizations, with a focus on honoring those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces​

Breakfast and Parade After-Party at VFW Post 577 — On the morning of Nov. 11, VFW Post 577, located at 1109 E. 6th St., will host a breakfast from 7 to 8 a.m. Following the parade, there will be an after-party at the same location, starting around 11:30 a.m. These events provide additional opportunities for veterans and their families to gather and celebrate​

Veterans Day on 9th Street at Factory Obscura — On Nov. 11, veterans and active military can enjoy half-price admission to the immersive art exhibit "Mix-Tape" at Factory Obscura, located at 25 NW 9th Street. This discount extends to family members accompanying veterans or military personnel​

Veterans Day Appreciation at Higher Plain Baptist Church — The church is hosting an appreciation ceremony on Nov. 11, open to all veterans and their families to celebrate their service and contributions. Activities include community speeches, a flag ceremony, and refreshments​

LOCAL & NATIONAL DEALS & FREEBIES

Businesses across Oklahoma and the U.S. are honoring veterans and active-duty military with discounts and free meals for Veterans Day. Here’s a look at some of the deals available:

Local:

Oklahoma Joe's BBQ: Offers a free pulled pork sandwich and exclusive mug to veterans and active military Oklahoma City Museum of Art: Offers $5 admission to military service members and veterans year-round Oklahoma City Zoo: Offers free general admission to active duty, retired, and veteran members of the military, National Guard, and Reserves from Nov. 1—14 Oklahoma Hall of Fame: Offers a military and veteran admission discount throughout the year Sam Noble Museum: Offers free admission to active-duty military and veterans year-round Bar Louie's: Offers a free half-pound craft burger to active and retired military veterans Abuelo's: Abuelo's will contribute $1 to Honor Flight for every Chile con Queso and Queso Diablo appetizer purchased for Veterans Day from Nov. 6-11. Free Veterans Haircuts: Nov. 7 and 8, from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 50 in Talequah, Okla.

National:

7-Eleven: Free coffee or Big Gulp with 7Rewards sign-up. Applebee’s: Free meal from a special menu. Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of boneless wings and fries, available for dine in or takeout. Chili’s Grill & Bar: Free meal from a special menu. Cracker Barrel: Free slice of double fudge Coca-Cola cake with meal purchase. Denny’s: Free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon. Dunkin’: Free doughnut, no purchase necessary. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Free card for an Original Double combo meal, redeemable through Nov. 30. Golden Corral: Free meal for veterans from 5 p.m. until closing on Nov. 14. IHOP: Free Red, White, and Blueberry pancakes. Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut and coffee. Little Caesars: Free Lunch Combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Logan’s Roadhouse: Free meal from the American roadhouse menu, available 3-6 p.m. Olive Garden: Free entrée from a special menu, including breadsticks and choice of soup or salad. Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and a Coca-Cola. Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert, with Military Mondays discount offered year-round. Starbucks: Free 12-ounce hot coffee. Texas Roadhouse: Free meal voucher available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wendy’s: Free small breakfast combo. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: BJ's Restaurant is offering a free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie for current and former military members with valid proof of service. Dine in only. Additionally, a free appetizer coupon will be issued for their next visit.

In addition, several local American Legion posts, VFW locations, and other community organizations in Oklahoma are hosting Veterans Day breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. Veterans are encouraged to check local listings for specific events in their area.

OKC Closings, Transportation On Veterans Day (Nov. 11)

No trash or recycling pickup. Makeup day Nov. 13. Bulky waste pickup not affected. Free fare for bus, OKC Streetcar and RAPID. OKC buses on a regular schedule. RAPID operates on a regular schedule. OKC Streetcar operates on a regular schedule. Reduced Customer Service Hours (8 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Closed:

City offices Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center Animal Welfare Municipal Court pay window You can pay online at okc.gov. For details about posting bonds over the holiday weekend, visit okc.gov/courts. OKC Parks recreation centers, community centers, gyms and senior centers. Martin Park Nature Center Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory Outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

