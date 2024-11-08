FBI Thwarts Iranian Murder-For-Hire Plan Targeting Donald Trump

Friday, November 8th 2024, 12:39 pm
The Justice Department unsealed criminal charges Friday in a thwarted Iranian plot to kill President-elect Donald Trump before this week’s presidential election.
A criminal complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan alleges that an unnamed official in Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard instructed a contact this past September to put together a plan to surveil and ultimately kill Trump.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
